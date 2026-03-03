e-bikes and Electric Kick Scooters and Chilliwack Schools (and Provincial Rules)

Chilliwack (School District No. 33 – Chilliwack) – As e-bikes and electric kick scooters become more popular ways for students to get to and from school, it’s important for families to understand the rules that keep youth safe. Provincial regulations set clear age limits, equipment requirements, and safety expectations for anyone using these devices on public roads in British Columbia.
E-Bikes
There are two types of e-bikes recognized in B.C.: light e-bikes and standard e-bikes, each with its own age and equipment requirements.
Classes of E-Bike in B.C.
Standard e-bike
Minimum rider age – 16
Maximum motor-assisted speed – 32 km/hr
Maximum continuous power output – 500W
Throttle assist – Yes
Light e-bike
Minimum rider age – 14
Maximum motor-assisted speed – 25 km/hr
Maximum continuous power output – 250W
Throttle assist – No
Know the Rules: How to E-Bike Safely
Wear a helmet ($29 fine for not wearing one)
You must not tow or carry a passenger unless your e-bike is designed and equipped for it. A rider under 16 must not tow or carry any passengers on a light e-bike, even if it designed to do so.
If you’re new to e-biking, start by reading the user manual and practicing in a controlled environment.
Parent and Guardian Responsibilities
Adults must not allow children younger than the minimum age to ride any e-bike.
Violations can result in fines of $109, e-bike impoundment, or penalties up to $2,000.
Know the rules: How to Scoot Safely in Chilliwack
Electric kick scooters are regulated to ensure safe use on public roads. The City of Chilliwack is part of the province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project. Electric kick scooters are only allowed in designated areas within the City and riders must follow provincial kick scooter rules.
Do
Be at least 16 years or older
Wear a helmet
Walk your e-scooter on sidewalks
Reduce your speed on shared paths
Signal when turning
Use your bell when passing
Don’t
Ride on sidewalks
Exceed 25km/hr
Ride in a crosswalk (except where permitted with square markings)
Carry other passengers
Use your phone or any other device while riding
Why These Rules Matter
These regulations are designed to reduce injuries, encourage responsible riding, and ensure that young people are using equipment that matches their physical and cognitive development. Helmets, age limits, and proper bike design all play a role in preventing collisions and falls—especially in busy school zones.
Learn More
Additional safety rules apply beyond those listed here. Find more details:
Government of B.C. Electric Kick Scooter Rules: Electric kick scooter rules and safety – Province of British Columbia.
Government of B.C. E-Bike Requirements: E-bike requirements – Province of British Columbia.
City of Chilliwack Active Transportation Safety: Active Transportation Safety – City of Chilliwack.