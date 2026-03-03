e-bikes and Electric Kick Scooters and Chilliwack Schools (and Provincial Rules)

Chilliwack (School District No. 33 – Chilliwack) – As e-bikes and electric kick scooters become more popular ways for students to get to and from school, it’s important for families to understand the rules that keep youth safe. Provincial regulations set clear age limits, equipment requirements, and safety expectations for anyone using these devices on public roads in British Columbia.



E-Bikes

There are two types of e-bikes recognized in B.C.: light e-bikes and standard e-bikes, each with its own age and equipment requirements.

Classes of E-Bike in B.C.

Standard e-bike

Minimum rider age – 16

Maximum motor-assisted speed – 32 km/hr

Maximum continuous power output – 500W

Throttle assist – Yes

Light e-bike

Minimum rider age – 14

Maximum motor-assisted speed – 25 km/hr

Maximum continuous power output – 250W

Throttle assist – No

Know the Rules: How to E-Bike Safely

Wear a helmet ($29 fine for not wearing one)

You must not tow or carry a passenger unless your e-bike is designed and equipped for it. A rider under 16 must not tow or carry any passengers on a light e-bike, even if it designed to do so.

If you’re new to e-biking, start by reading the user manual and practicing in a controlled environment.

Parent and Guardian Responsibilities

Adults must not allow children younger than the minimum age to ride any e-bike.

Violations can result in fines of $109, e-bike impoundment, or penalties up to $2,000.

Know the rules: How to Scoot Safely in Chilliwack

Electric kick scooters are regulated to ensure safe use on public roads. The City of Chilliwack is part of the province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project. Electric kick scooters are only allowed in designated areas within the City and riders must follow provincial kick scooter rules.

Do

Be at least 16 years or older

Wear a helmet

Walk your e-scooter on sidewalks

Reduce your speed on shared paths

Signal when turning

Use your bell when passing

Don’t

Ride on sidewalks

Exceed 25km/hr

Ride in a crosswalk (except where permitted with square markings)

Carry other passengers

Use your phone or any other device while riding

Why These Rules Matter

These regulations are designed to reduce injuries, encourage responsible riding, and ensure that young people are using equipment that matches their physical and cognitive development. Helmets, age limits, and proper bike design all play a role in preventing collisions and falls—especially in busy school zones.

Learn More

Additional safety rules apply beyond those listed here. Find more details:

Government of B.C. Electric Kick Scooter Rules: Electric kick scooter rules and safety – Province of British Columbia.

Government of B.C. E-Bike Requirements: E-bike requirements – Province of British Columbia.

City of Chilliwack Active Transportation Safety: Active Transportation Safety – City of Chilliwack.