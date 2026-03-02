Two Charged in Chilliwack Break and Enter on Ashwell

Chilliwack — Chilliwack RCMP confirm that charges have now been laid against two Chilliwack men in connection with a residential break and enter reported in February.

On February 4, 2026, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of a residential break and enter on Ashwell Road. Two men had allegedly entered the home and departed with numerous personal items. Video surveillance captured two men on the property, and the homeowner disseminated photos of these men on social media.

A few days later, Chilliwack RCMP was contacted by a member of the community who believed they recognized one of the men in the photo on social media and provided his name to police. The Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) assumed conduct of the investigation.

Investigators reviewed the video footage and identified someone they believe to be the second man captured in the video surveillance.

On February 18, 2026, 49-year-old-Dennis Rayner was arrested by Chilliwack RCMP PTT and has since been charged with one count of break and enter, contrary to Section 348 of the Criminal Code. At the time of the incident on Ashwell Road, Dennis Rayner was also bound by a conditional sentence order that required him to abide by a 24-hour curfew, with certain exceptions. Dennis remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

On February 19, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP PTT, with the assistance of Frontline officers and the General Investigation Support Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Westview Avenue. Numerous items were located that police believe are associated to the residence on Ashwell Road. Police also found illicit drugs and weapons inside the home which were seized.

During the execution of the search warrant, Cole Amey, 40 years of age, was arrested and has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of fail to comply with Release order – Section 145 of the Criminal Code

Break and Enter- Section 348 of the Criminal Code

Cole Amey remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.