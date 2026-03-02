Spring 2026 Open Burning Season – March 1 to April 30

Fraser Valley – The rules about open burning in the spring and fall are fairly universal throughout the Fraser Valley. Fire crews know full well that they will receive calls about smoke plumes. Even if you are not sure that you see a legal burn, it’s always wise to call the non emergency number just in case.

In Abbotsford, you can look up where you can actually do this with without fear of fines. That link is here.

The open burning permits for agricultural waste in rural areas will be issued for the spring season (March 1, 2026 – April 30, 2026). Burning outside of these designated seasons is not permitted as per Part 5 Division 2 of the Fire Service Bylaw, 3055-2020.

Before applying for the seasonal permit, check your address below and review Part 5 Division 2 of the Fire Service Bylaw, 3055-2020, and Open Burning Regulation & Guidelines. A permit fee of $50 CDN is due at the time of purchase.

In Chilliwack – The spring 2026 burning season is from March 1, 2026 to April 30, 2026. The fall 2025 burning season is from October 1 to November 30. Before applying for a burning permit, the City recommends residents consider alternatives to open burning to reduce air pollution, such as:

Chip/grind the material for on-site use.

Compost the material.

Use curbside compostable waste collection.

Drop off accepted material at Parr Road Green Depot.

In February 2021, Council adopted an updated Open Burning Bylaw, with new requirements to align with the BC Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation and reduce pollution from open burning.