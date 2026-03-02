UPDATE – BC to Adopt Permanent Daylight Saving Time – 2026 Kicks In 2AM Sunday Morning – No More Clock Changes After That

Fraser Valley (with files from CBS/Axios) – (NOTE – FVN has run this same article for a few years now, and the argument did not change…and then the posting in 2026 from Victoria ! read on)

Daylight Saving Time 2026 Kicks In 2AM Sunday Morning March 8.

Here we go again. Fall forward one hour and lose an hour of sleep. The days feel longer. But will this be the last time we change the clocks?

We asked this same question last year and the year before …

The answer was … Don’t bet on it.

In 2020, the Yukon Territorial Government heard a loud cry from their population and made the call that 2020 was the last time change for them. They permanently stay with Daylight Saving Time.

You will recall that an on line poll (September 2019) by the Province of BC showed 93% of us want the permanent change.

Then BC Premier John Horgan made it clear B.C. wanted to stay in tune and in time with Washington, Oregon and California.

Washington and Oregon have already committed to year-round daylight time, and a majority of Californian voters support the move.

Well fast forward to 2026!

NEW – .@Dave_Eby announces BC permanently moving to Daylight Savings Time on Sunday. Will not roll back clocks in fall.

Means in winter, BC’s new time zone aligns with Alberta. In spring, Washington State.

In winter, evenings brighter but sun won’t come up until closer to 9am. pic.twitter.com/GdlBDGPHCX — Rob Shaw (@RobShaw_BC) March 2, 2026

The Province of British Columbia is adopting permanent year-round daylight saving time (DST) to improve people’s overall health, reduce disruptions for families, simplify scheduling and provide an extra hour of evening light during the winter months.

“Every parent knows that changing clocks twice a year causes a significant amount of chaos on already busy lives. British Columbians have been clear that seasonal time changes do not work for them,” said Premier David Eby. “This decision isn’t just about clocks. It’s about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses and supporting a stable, thriving economy. I am hopeful that our American neighbours will soon join us in ending disruptive time changes.”

B.C.’s transition to one year-round time zone will begin after the province “springs forward” on Sunday, March 8, 2026, when clocks move ahead by one hour. This will be the final time change in British Columbia. People and businesses will have eight months to prepare for Nov. 1, 2026, when clocks would usually be turned back, but now will remain the same. At that point, the transition to Pacific time, the name of B.C.’s new time zone, will be complete.

Pacific time will be set seven hours behind co-ordinated universal time (UTC-7), matching the current offset used during daylight saving time.

“We have heard the overwhelming majority of people in B.C. who want to end the back-and-forth of seasonal time changes,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “This shift offers more stability, supports public well-being and reduces twice-yearly, unnecessary disruptions to the routines of parents, shift workers, small businesses, pet owners and so many more. I look forward to all of us enjoying an extra hour of sunlight after work and school for many winters to come.”

Why permanent DST makes sense for B.C.

In summer 2019, the Province conducted a public engagement on time observance that saw participation from a record 223,000 people, with 93% supporting adopting year-round DST. Similarly, across all industry groups and nearly all occupational groups, support for year-round DST observance was higher than 90%.

Evidence suggests there are many benefits to ending the seasonal time change, including:

more consistency and fewer disruptions to sleep patterns, school schedules, and daily routines

more usable light in the evenings in winter, allowing more leisure time, participation in outdoor activities and consumer activity

reduced administrative burden for small businesses and service providers who may require less system reprogramming, schedule shifts and operational resets every spring and fall

more consistency for planning across transportation and technology services

How the change will be made

The Interpretation Amendment Act, which is the legal framework that enables the Province to adopt permanent DST, became law in 2019. At the time, government chose not to bring it into force in order to co-ordinate timing with neighbouring U.S. states in the same time zone.

Recent actions from the U.S. have shifted how B.C. approaches decisions that merit alignment, including on time zones. Making this change now reflects the current preferences and needs of British Columbians, and helps ensure the province is well-positioned to thrive, even when circumstances across the border evolve.

Regulation will bring the amendments into effect after Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Government will work closely with organizations, small businesses, and public-sector partners between March and November 2026 to ensure a smooth, well-co-ordinated transition to permanent DST.

Locations that observe mountain time

There are a small number of communities in eastern parts of British Columbia that observe some form of mountain time instead of Pacific time. Those regions will not be affected by these changes. However, as a result of Pacific time no longer changing twice a year, many of these communities will be brought into greater alignment with the rest of British Columbia.

For example, Dawson Creek, which observes mountain standard time year-round, will be on the same time as most other places in British Columbia in the winter and summer months. Whereas places like Cranbrook that observe mountain time, but switch between standard and daylight times, will be aligned with the rest of the province during in the winter months, but will be one hour ahead in the summer.

Quick Facts: