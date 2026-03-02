Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 13 Year Old Zayn Johnston

Home
Missing
Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 13 Year Old Zayn Johnston

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Zayn Johnston, a 13-year-old youth. Zayn was last seen on February 23rd, 2026.

Description:

  • 5’5”
  • Approximately 150 lbs
  • Caucasian youth 
  • Short brown hair
  •  

He was last seen wearing:

  • Blue jeans
  • Black sweater
  • Black baseball hat
  •  

Since Zayn’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Zayn remains missing. Police are very concerned for Zayn’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zayn Johnston is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

2026 Chilliwack RCMP Missing 13 Year Old Zayn Johnston

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts