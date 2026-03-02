Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 13 Year Old Zayn Johnston

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Zayn Johnston, a 13-year-old youth. Zayn was last seen on February 23rd, 2026.

Description:

5’5”

Approximately 150 lbs

Caucasian youth

Short brown hair



He was last seen wearing:

Blue jeans

Black sweater

Black baseball hat



Since Zayn’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Zayn remains missing. Police are very concerned for Zayn’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zayn Johnston is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).