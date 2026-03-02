AbbyPD Weekend Recap: February 27 to March 2 – Impaired Drivers Including a Hit and Run

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 324 calls for service. Overall, it was a steady weekend.

Friday Night:

Friday night passed without any significant incidents. Abbotsford Police Department Gang Crime Unit stayed busy, completing checks at licensed establishments and ensuring individuals were adhering to their curfews. Police also conducted several traffic enforcement initiatives throughout the evening resulting in 4 Impaired drivers being located.

Saturday:

During the day shift, officers conducted foot patrols throughout various areas of the city. Two individuals with outstanding warrants were located and taken into custody. Abbotsford Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit also impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding. On Saturday evening, officers focused heavily on proactive policing. Multiple licensed establishments were checked, and one individual was identified and removed under the Bar Watch program.

Sunday:

On Sunday’s day shift, officers focused their efforts on traffic enforcement. Speeding was a recurring issue, resulting in two vehicles being impounded for excessive speed and several violation tickets being issued. Later in the evening, officers were called to a hit and run after a black vehicle collided with a building on Marshall Road. Before police arrived, the vehicle fled onto Highway 1, where it struck two more vehicles. The 19 year old female driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving, hit and run, and dangerous driving. Criminal charges are forthcoming. No Serious injuries occurred.

Weekend Call Summary:

15 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

6 – Assaults

1 – Missing Person Reports

7 – Break & Enters

27 – Thefts

14 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

9 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 69 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the long weekend, 4 individuals were held in custody