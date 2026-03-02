Skip to content

2026 Municipal Elections – Fraser Valley Will See Party Involvement as well as Individual Candidates

Fraser Valley – Unlike Vancouver and Victoria during the municipal election cycle, the Fraser Valley has not seen “political parties” running for office on Council, Mayor or School Board.

The upcoming October 2026 will be different.

Elections BC has posted to their website – Register of Elector Organizations by Jurisdiction – the link is here.

In Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission, you will see (eventually) candidates from Abbotsford First and Conservatives (Abbotsford), Conservatives and ParentsVoice BC (Chilliwack and Mission).

FVN first learned about potential “Conservative” candidates in late 2025, however they did not return media requests.

This is a developing story.

Organizing volunteers and fundraising has been in the calendar earlier and earlier with every eleciton cycle.

FVN learned of some candidates preparing back in January.

