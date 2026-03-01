UPDATE – 2026 “Coldest Night of the Year” Walks – Saturday February 28

Kitchener,Ontario/ Fraser Valley – Coldest Night of the Year walk in Chilliwack raised close $30,000 the Ann Davis transition society. A similar amount was raised in Abbotsford for organizations such as Archway.

ORIGINAL STORY -The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly 2 or 5 km fundraising walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Each year in February, tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home to shine a light of welcome and compassion in their communities. Since 2011, the Coldest Night of the Year has raised over $75,000,000 across Canada in 190 Canadian communities – 100% of net proceeds stay local to support our CNOY charity partners. Learn more about their history.

This year, there were walks in Abbotsford, Langley, Chilliwack and Mission.

When you go the extra mile and fundraise ($150 for adults, $75 for youth under 17 or under) we’ll celebrate your efforts with an oh-so-comfy 2026 CNOY Toque.

CNOY is 100% free to join! Everyone is welcome to come and fundraise for their local CNOY charity. Impact: By walking in the cold, you’ll feel a hint of the challenge faced by those experiencing homelessness during winter. By fundraising, you’ll be contributing much-needed money to a charity in your town that is bringing hope and help to people in your community who need support.