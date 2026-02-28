Hope and Chilliwack Search and Rescue Aid Three Skiers on Thar Peak

Hope/Chilliwack (Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) – Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue was tasked out at 2PM Saturday February 28, to rescue three skiers who were involved in an avalanche on Thar Peak. Two of the subjects sustained serious injuries on the 400 meter path the avalanche took them on. The third subject was injured and able to call for help.

Thar Peak is off the Coquihalla and north of the Great Bear Snow Shed.

Facebook video is here

Members were able to access the trio with the help of Valley Helicopters and subjects were transported to awaiting ambulances.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) would like to take the time to emphasize snow safety and education. Avalanche risks were moderate at all elevations today but a low chance of avalanche activity does not always guarantee safety. It is important that individuals accessing the backcountry make educated choices when it comes to avalanche terrain.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) are thankful these individuals survived this experience. The mountains are beautiful and fun, but they can be unforgiving. We wish them a speedy recovery.

Thanks also to Chilliwack Search and Rescue for assisting with this rescue.