Curious About AI? Chilliwack Learning Society Seminar

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Learning Society are hosting a public session about using AI in everyday life. Curious seniors have been asking when CLS will deliver this session. Note that it’s for people of all ages, though.

Discover how easy‑to‑use and useful AI apps can be in everyday life.

Curious About AI? is a free public information session designed to introduce practical, confidence‑building ways AI can support daily routines.

Event Details

 Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
 Time: 2:00–4:00 pm
 Location: Landing Sports Centre, 45530 Spadina Avenue
 Room: The Loft (second floor; elevator available)
 Register by March 20: https://forms.office.com/r/7zU39gfLeu or 604‑392‑2404

This presentation welcomes anyone curious about AI and offers clear explanations to help participants feel more comfortable using it. For all ages and levels of experience.

Early registration is encouraged.

2026 Chilliwack Learning Society – Curious About AI?

