Cultus Lake’s Howden Dedicated Win to Injured Teammate

Calgary/Kopaonik, Serbia (with files from CBC) – Canadian ski cross racer Reece Howden dedicated his World Cup gold-medal win on Saturday (February 28) to his injured teammate, Kevin Drury.

The victory in Kopaonik, Serbia, was the record-extending 23rd World Cup gold medal for the Cultus Lake, B.C., native, but Howden’s mind was squarely on Drury, who was injured after a crash in Friday’s big final.

In that race, Howden clipped skis with Florian Wilmsmann while jockeying for the lead, leading to Drury crashing into the downed German.Howden was the lone skier to finish that race, but was disqualified for a line deviation at the time of the crash, so Drury ended up taking silver without crossing the finish line.

There are three stops left in the World Cup ski cross circuit this season, with the next event set for March 12 in Montafon, Austria.

Family and Friends posted to social media:

Christine Howden Thompson – Look who’s back on top. Unstoppable today. Won every Heat start to finish. And dedicated to his Team Mate who was injured yesterday. Amazing @reece_howden



Barb Presseau – So focused and strong. Reece Howden dominated every heat, dedicating his win to teammate and friend, Kevin Drury, who was injured in yesterday’s race. Reece continues on top of the World Leaderboard! First time Ski cross world cup circuit has been in Kopaonik, Serbia. Skiers loved the course. It’s fast, fun and an opportunity to show off their technical skills. Reece Howden dominated every heat, winning the big final. Behind him, turmoil!! After finishing alone he was given a yellow card for causing the chaos behind him; a somewhat controversial decision, which sent him back to 4th place. It seems his ski interfered with the racer behind him. Reece is still top of the leaderboard world wide! Hoping that Kevin Drury of Canada is ok, as he was injured in the crash.