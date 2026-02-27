POLITICS/OPINION – MLA Warbus Tabled Petition for Residents of British Columbia Who Demand Action on PWD Shelter Allowance

Victoria/Cultus Lake – On February 26, Á’a:líya Warbus, MLA for Chilliwack–Cultus Lake and Official Opposition House Leader, tabled a petition in the B.C. Legislature calling on the government to immediately increase the shelter allowance for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) so it reflects current rental market conditions.

The petition was supported by 1,621 signatures gathered by Warbus from individuals calling for urgent action on the PWD shelter allowance. “These are real people who feel the consequences of this government’s choices,” said Warbus. “Rent remains far beyond what the PWD shelter allowance covers, and the gap continues to grow.”

Only 25 percent of PWD recipients have access to low-income housing, leaving most to compete in the private rental market while facing barriers to employment and higher health-related costs. “When the shelter allowance doesn’t match the cost of rent, people living with disabilities are pushed into instability, unsafe housing, or homelessness,” Warbus said.

Warbus criticized the NDP government for failing to adequately address affordability pressures facing disabled British Columbians. “The government cannot claim to be addressing the housing crisis while leaving people with disabilities hundreds of dollars short every month,” she said.

“This government has demonstrated it can find funding when it aligns with its political interests. But when it comes to people living with disabilities, they continue to be overlooked,” Warbus added. “You cannot pick winners and losers in an affordability crisis, especially when the people affected are the most vulnerable.”

Warbus is urging the government to act immediately to ensure all British Columbians can live with dignity, stability, and fairness.

This motion comes on the heels of the BC Conservative motion to abolish the Human Rights Tribunal and make changes to the Human Rights Code. (In the wake for the Barry Neufeld ruling which is now under appeal) Both motions were defeated in the Legislature.