Chilliwack School Board Chair Comments of Throness’ Resignation

Chilliwack – Board Chair David Swankey is sharing the following statement about the resignation of Laurie Throness from the Board of Education.

Message from the Board Chair – February 27, 2026

On behalf of the Board of Education for the Chilliwack School District, I’d like to acknowledge Laurie Throness’ service as a trustee over the past year. Trustees hold trusted and important roles in their communities as champions of public education. Laurie’s voice at the board table was valued and he was an advocate for academic excellence as an outcome of good public education. We wish Laurie well in his future endeavours.

When a trustee vacancy on a Board of Education occurs, the seat is most often filled by holding a by-election. However, because the vacancy occurs after January 1st in the year of a general school election, the vacancy may be held as open until the general election in October 2026. I’m confident in our capacity to move forward through the remainder of our term as a board of six trustees. We remain committed to the well-being of students and supporting their learning journey is our primary focus.

– David Swankey, Chair, Board of Education

Find it here: sd33.bc.ca/news/message-board-chair.