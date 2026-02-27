Abbotsford School District Celebrates Excellence at 2026 ABC Awards of Excellence

Abbotsford – — The Abbotsford School District proudly celebrated outstanding staff achievements at this year’s ABC (Above & Beyond Champions) Awards of Excellence, recognizing employees who demonstrate innovation, leadership, collaboration and unwavering support for students. With the exception of Years of Service honours, the awards are peer-nominated, a testament to the culture of respect, appreciation and collaboration that defines the Abbotsford School District. The program expanded in 2026 to include 15 award categories, alongside the District’s long-standing Years of Service recognitions.

A special presentation of the Above and Beyond Care in Action Award was made to a group of staff from Yale Secondary School for their life-saving medical interventions with a student in need last year, exemplifying extraordinary care, quick decision-making, and compassion.



The ABC Awards of Excellence are part of the Abbotsford School District’s broader recognition program that honours employees who go above and beyond in service of students, colleagues and the community, aligned with the District’s values of Respect, Trust, Integrity, Community and Teamwork.

For more on this year’s ABC Awards of Excellence recipients or to explore nomination details, visit https://hr.abbyschools.ca/champions/hr.