Selxwi:chel Arts & Culture Event Society’s First AGM – Tuesday March 24

Selxwi:chel First Nation/Abbotsford – Selxwi:chel Arts & Culture Event Society’s first AGM is Tuesday March 24.

From Maryanne Landrie, President, Selxwi:chel Arts & Culture Events Society: “We’re excited to announce our upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and invite expressions of interest for new Board Directors!

The AGM will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. AGM materials will be provided to you closer to the date to those who attend.

Interested in joining Selxwi:chel Arts & Culture Event Society’s Board of Directors? They’re seeking enthusiastic individuals to contribute their expertise and help shape the organization’s future. Directors play a crucial role in overseeing financial stability and strategic planning.

Submit your expression of interest via email at selxwichel@gmail.com