IIO Deems Agassiz RCMP Followed Procedure After June 2025 Shooting

Agassiz/Surrey – February 2026 UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has now completed its investigation into the police-involved shooting that occurred in Agassiz on June 19, 2025 (IIO 2025-152).

RCMP officers first responded around 7:45 p.m. to a residence on Highway 9 between McDonald Road and Bristol Drive to a call about a person damaging a home.

Police located the affected person (AP), and during the interaction shots were fired and the AP sustained a serious injury. The AP was then air lifted to a hospital for treatment.

The IIO was notified shortly after the incident and began an investigation.

The chief civilian director has reviewed the evidence collected by IIO investigators – including medical records, police reports and witness accounts – and has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence.

The IIO investigation is now concluded, and a public report will be published following conclusion of a related court process.

June 2025 ORIGINAL STORY – The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is seeking witnesses to a police-involved shooting that occurred in Agassiz on Thursday (June 19, 2025).

Information provided by the RCMP states, that officers initially responded around 7:45 p.m. to a residence on Highway 9 between McDonald Road and Bristol Drive for call about a person damaging a home.

Police arrived and located the affected person, a woman outside who was reportedly in possession of a weapon. The woman then went inside the home.

An interaction occurred and shots were fired by officers.

Members of the Emergency Response Team arrived, and police then entered the house and located the affected person who had suffered a gunshot injury.

The woman was arrested and then air lifted to hospital for assessment and treatment.

The IIO was notified about the incident shortly after it occurred and is now investigating.

There are two factors that the IIO considers at the beginning of each investigation:

If there is a connection between the serious harm/death and police action or inaction.

If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and