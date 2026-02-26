Hope Fire Hall – New Fire Truck Push-In Ceremony and Open House – Saturday February 28

Hope – If you have ever been to one of these ceremonies, it is very emotional.

Join the Hope Fire Department as they welcome their newest fire apparatus with a traditional Push-In Ceremony.

A push-in ceremony is a fire service tradition dating back to the 1800s, when firefighters manually pushed horse-drawn equipment into the station because it could not be backed in. Today, while the horses are gone, the tradition remains as a ceremonial act to honour the history of the Fire Service, and celebrating teamwork, unity, and community pride.

At noon, Saturday February 28, (Fire Hall 3 – 65967 Kawkawa Lake Road) firefighters and community members will gather to ceremonially push the new truck into the fire hall.

The event will also include:

• Open House at Fire Hall 3

• BBQ

• Opportunity to meet firefighters

• Information about becoming a Paid-On-Call Firefighter

Interested in joining the department? Applications are open until April 3, 2026. (https://hope.ca/p/career-opportunities)