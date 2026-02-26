Enhancing Drug Coverage for Diabetes Medications and Menopausal Hormone Therapy Starting March 1

Victoria – Hundreds of thousands of people in B.C. will now have access to diabetes medications and menopausal hormone therapy at no cost under the new BC PharmaCare National Pharmacare Plan (Plan NP).

On March 6, 2025, the provincial government and Government of Canada signed an agreement for the implementation of national pharmacare in B.C., with the federal government providing up to $670 million in funding over three years.

More coverage for menopausal hormone therapy, diabetes medications

Under the agreement, the funding is for 100% coverage of eligible medications for diabetes, including Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and contraceptives and menopausal hormone therapy, starting Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Coverage is processed at the pharmacy counter like all BC PharmaCare plans. Residents enrolled in the Medical Services Plan need to present their prescription and B.C. Services Card. They do not need to register for coverage.

Covered medications include insulin, metformin, sulfonylureas, such as glyburide and gliclazide, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin, saxagliptin, linagliptin and pioglitazone.

“The launch of the BC Pharmacare National Pharmacare plan on March 1, with first-dollar coverage of all commonly used diabetes tablets and biosimilar insulins, is tremendously welcome news for British Columbians living with diabetes, their families and their doctors,” said Dr. Tom Elliott, medical director, B.C. Diabetes. “No longer will people living with diabetes have to decide between putting food on the table and filling a prescription for basic life-saving diabetes medication.”

Oral, topical and vaginal menopausal hormone therapies are also covered.

“Menopausal hormone therapy is an effective treatment to reduce menopausal symptoms and improve quality of life for people experiencing menopause,” said Cheryl Davies, chief operating officer, B.C. Women’s Hospital + Health Centre. “We recently marked one year since opening the Complex Menopause Clinic at B.C. Women’s and hear first-hand how this treatment can be transformative. This announcement, which has been informed by significant research and advocacy for women’s health, paves the way for policy decisions to improve health care at both provincial and national levels.”

The Province already provides free contraceptives, and the same contraceptives will continue to be free under national pharmacare.

BC PharmaCare has long covered diabetes medications and menopausal hormone therapies, but people often had to meet deductible requirements based on income before receiving full coverage.

Expanded coverage for certain diabetes-related devices and supplies will begin on April 1, 2026.

What’s covered as of Sunday, March 1, 2026

Diabetes

Insulins

Metformin

Glyburide

Gliclazide

Dapagliflozin

Empagliflozin and empagliflozin with metformin

Saxagliptin

Linagliptin

Pioglitazone

Menopausal hormone therapies