Chilliwack RCMP Enhanced Bike Patrols Lead to a List of Arrests

Chilliwack – On Friday, February 20th, several bike patrol officers were out in the community as part of Project S.A.F.E. (Strategic Action for Focused Engagement). This initiative strengthens public safety by focusing on high‑crime areas, increasing police visibility, and disrupting the activities of repeat and priority offenders. Despite temperatures dropping to –5, bike officers actively patrolled business fronts, trails, and areas with higher reported crime rates to support safety and well‑being across Chilliwack.

Throughout the enforcement day, the SAFE team completed several investigations and engagements, resulting in the following outcomes:

Enforcement & Investigative Highlights

1 male arrested near Young Road for a recent assault and theft from a local business.

2 individuals arrested on outstanding warrants, including one on Chilliwack’s Top 5 Most Wanted list.

2 investigations initiated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) following targeted enforcement in high‑risk areas.

2 Motor Vehicle Act incidents addressed.

6 calls for service involving trespassing on private property responded to.

2 well‑being checks for vulnerable persons.

5 investigations under Chilliwack Bylaws.

Several Liquor Control and Licensing Act offences enforced.

11 proactive patrols to deter crime in areas identified through crime trend analysis.

6 business engagement checks completed to support local partners.



Officers also connected individuals with available social and community resources, encouraging them to access services that can provide ongoing assistance