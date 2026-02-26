Skip to content

BC Minimum Wage Increasing to $18.25 in June

Victoria – The General minimum wage will increase from $17.85 to $18.25 per hour starting June 1.

Types of wages affected by the 2026 increase

  • The increase taking effect on June 1 applies to the general minimum wage.
  • The same increase applies to specialized minimum wages, such as the rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and piece-rate agricultural workers.
  • The increase also applies to the special minimum wage for app-based ride-hailing and delivery-service workers, established in September 2024.
  • Effective June 1, 2026, the minimum wage for app-based ride-hailing and delivery service workers is $21.89 per hour of engaged time.
  • Minimum piece rates for hand-harvested crops will increase by the same percentage on Dec. 31, 2026.

Minimum-wage rules in B.C., including how the increase is calculated: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/wages/minimum-wage

