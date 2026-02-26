Agassiz Harrison Community Services Receives $5K Donation from Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department from Gala Fundraiser

Agassiz/Harrison – In a February 25 social media post from Agassiz-Harrison ComServ: Agassiz Harrison Community Services gratefully acknowledges the generous donation of $5,000 from the Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department.

The HHS Fire Department held their first and amazingly successful gala and fundraiser.

AHCS was one of the beneficiaries and here is the cheque presentation by Curtis Genest, Fire Chief for the Village of Harrison Hot Springs to Scott Anderson, Chair of the Board and Board members for AHCS.

Thank you for your amazing generosity