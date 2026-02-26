Skip to content

AbbyPD Electronic Recycling Event at Sevenoaks – Saturday March 7

Envrionment
Abbotsford – AbbyPD is hosting their annual Electronic Recycling Event at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Saturday March 7.

Bring in any unwanted electronics, and take a minute to get your bike registered with Project 529

