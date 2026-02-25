UPDATE – Abbotsford Council Voted Down the Proposal — OPINION – Abbotsford Traditional School Parents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Supportive Housing with a Safe Consumption Room Project Across from a School

Abbotsford (with files from Abbotsford Traditional School PAC/Black Press) – UPDATE FEBRUARY 24, 2026 – Black Press reports that Abbotsford Council voted down the proposal. The proposal from BC Housing was for a 42-bed temporary modular building to be operated by Connective Support Society for individuals 45 and older, with 75 per cent being 55-plus. Abby PD also expressed safety concerns.

Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu posted to social media: Thank you to Mayor Ross Siemens and the Abbotsford City Councillors who voted against rezoning 2270 Martens Street for the purpose of installing supportive housing that would have included a safe consumption site directly across from Abbotsford Traditional School’s field. Illegal drug consumption and our kids should be kept as far apart as possible. There is no true “safe supply” and this would have placed our strongest resource, our youth, directly at risk from the negative effects that result from the use of illegal drugs. There is a need for supportive housing in Abbotsford-across from a school is the wrong place. I am pleased to see that Mayor Siemens and the vast majority of Abbotsford City Councillors have recognized this fact.

OCTOBER 25, 2025 ORIGINAL STORY – Parents at Abbotsford Traditional School (ATS) are voicing serious concerns regarding a BC Housing proposal to build a single-room occupancy (SRO) supportive housing project with a safe consumption room directly across the street from the school, which serves students in grades 6 through 12.

NOTE: The PAC was invited to, and part of, a meeting with BC Housing, at the request of the School Board Chair and that consultation has occurred.

Parents have been actively reaching out to all levels of government — municipal, provincial, and federal — to raise serious concerns about the appropriateness of this location and the lack of consultation with the school community. Despite repeated attempts, their concerns remain unanswered, and families are growing increasingly frustrated by the silence from leadership. The PAC is still awaiting the collaborative meeting BC Housing was supposed to arrange during the week of October 13, as well as responses from Mayor Siemens and Premier Eby.

“This is not about opposing supportive housing,” said Rani Prakash, PAC President at Abbotsford Traditional School. “It’s about ensuring that student safety and community wellbeing are not compromised in the process.”

While parents and community members acknowledge the urgent need for supportive housing and services for vulnerable populations, they believe the proposed location—directly across from a school—is inappropriate and raises significant safety and wellbeing concerns for students.

‘’We fully support helping people who need housing and recovery support,” Rani added. “But placing a facility with a safe consumption room across from a school is not the right solution. This isn’t about opposing housing—it’s about finding a safer, more suitable location.”

Since learning of the proposal, the ATS PAC (Parent Advisory Council) has reached out to BC Housing, the City of Abbotsford, the Abbotsford School Board, Abbotsford School District, DPAC and local representatives to better understand the project and advocate for student safety. PAC representatives have already met with City Councillors, MLA Bruce Banman, MLA Harman Bhangu, MP Brad Vis, MP Sukhman Gill and members of the Board of Education to share parents’ concerns and ask for a collaborative meeting, greater transparency, and community consultation.

The PAC has also launched petitions online and at both the federal and provincial levels:

MP Brad Vis and MP Sukhman Gill will both present the federal petition in the House of Commons.

MLA Bruce Banman will present the provincial petition in the BC Legislature. From Banman’s Instagram: Parents at Abbotsford Traditional School are speaking out about a BC Housing proposal that would place a supportive housing project — including a safe consumption room — right across from their school. This isn’t about opposing housing. It’s about protecting students and ensuring real consultation happens before decisions are made.

I stand with these parents in calling for transparency and accountability — and I’ll be presenting their petition in the Legislature to make sure their voices are heard.

“These petitions give our families and community members a voice,” said Rani. “We want to ensure parents have the opportunity to be heard and that the decisions made truly reflect what’s best for both students and residents.”

The PAC is encouraging BC Housing, City and the Province to explore alternative sites that would both support vulnerable residents and protect student safety. They have also requested that BC Housing pause the permit process until meaningful consultation with the school community and the City can take place.

Background

The proposed project, located at 2270 Martens Street, would include units for 42 individuals transitioning from homelessness, on-site supports, and a safe consumption area. The development is being advanced by BC Housing, in partnership with the Province and an operator expected to be Connective, who have said that they will have a minimum of two staff on site 24 hours a day.

Parents have expressed concerns about:

The close proximity to students and youth

The lack of consultation with families and the school community

The potential safety risks and community impacts

In a recent Black Press article, Mayor Siemens was quoted expressing concern about the 41% increase in homelessness and affirming that “the City will continue to advocate for the most vulnerable members of our community and work closely with senior government to ensure they have access to the housing, health, and social supports they need.”

“We absolutely agree that housing and support services are vital — and that the focus should be on finding lasting solutions rather than short-term, bandaid ones, but does that solution include placing a supportive housing facility with a safe consumption room directly across from a school serving Grades 6–12?” Rani said. “Our children are also among the most vulnerable members of this community, and their safety and wellbeing deserve Mayor Siemens and Premier Eby’s equal advocacy and protection.”

The 41% increase being cited is not an accurate basis for decision-making, as the data collection methods between last year and this year differ significantly. In 2024, the count included only those who consented, whereas in 2025, all individuals were counted regardless of consent. This year’s count also included data from more locations, as well as figures provided by BC Housing for the two largest RV and trailer encampments — both located on provincial land.

Without consistent methodology, a year-over-year comparison cannot reliably demonstrate an increase or decrease. That context matters — especially when such figures are being used to justify sensitive housing placement decisions. To many, it appears the City and Province may be using these changes to shape the numbers in their favor, which undermines public confidence in how this data is being used to guide housing and zoning decisions.

The PAC emphasizes that its position is not against supportive housing, but rather against placing this type of facility in such close proximity to a school.