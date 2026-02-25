Low Cost Cat Microchipping Clinics Coming to Pawsitive Thrift in March

Abbotsford – Abby Cat Daddy The Feline Advocate Society is hosting two low cost cat microchipping clinics this March at Pawsitive Thrift to help local caregivers protect their cats with permanent identification.

The clinics will take place on March 8 and March 21 from 12 PM to 4 PM at Pawsitive Thrift in Abbotsford. The cost is $24.99 per cat, significantly lower than standard microchipping fees.

These clinics are intended for low income or financially struggling caregivers who may not otherwise be able to access microchipping services. Participation is limited to residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Aldergrove to ensure support remains local.

Pre registration is required. Caregivers must sign up in advance and select their preferred date. Abby Cat Daddy staff will follow up with available time slots to complete the booking process.

“We see far too many cats come through our doors without any form of identification,” said Logan Bryan, Founder and President of Abby Cat Daddy. “A microchip can mean the difference between a cat being reunited with their family or staying lost. These clinics are about removing financial barriers and keeping cats connected to the people who love them.”

The clinics will use AdopterLuv microchips, which include free lifetime registration for the cat. Caregivers can easily update their contact information and report a cat missing directly through the AdopterLuv dashboard at any time.

These clinics are not veterinary appointments. Abby Cat Daddy staff are not veterinary professionals, and no medical treatment will be provided beyond microchip insertion and registration. The service does not replace annual wellness exams.

Registration details and sign up information can be found online.

Event Details

Dates March 8 and March 21

Time 12 PM to 4 PM

Location Pawsitive Thrift Abbotsford

Cost $24.99 per cat

Pre registration required