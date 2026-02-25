UPDATE – Hope Invasion – Mayor Thanks Army Reserve Units Who Conducted Earthquake Response Training

Hope (Canadian Brigade Group) – UPDATE – Hope Mayor Victor Smith recently met with 3rd Division Deputy Commander, Brig.-Gen. Paul Ursich, to reaffirm our shared commitment to coordinated emergency response and community resilience.

This year’s exercise marked an important milestone, the first of its kind involving Army Reservists from the 39th Canadian Brigade Group, British Columbia’s Reserve Army formation. Bringing together civilian leadership and military partners strengthens our ability to respond effectively during emergencies and ensures our community remains prepared for whatever challenges may arise.

We appreciate the continued collaboration and dedication of our military partners in supporting regional preparedness efforts.

Pictured left to right: Lt.-Col. Fortoloczky (Exercise Director and Commander of the 39 CBG Territorial Battalion Group), Brig.-Gen. Paul Ursich, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Canadian Division, and Hope Mayor Victor Smith.

ORIGINAL STORY – Canadian Armed Forces Army Reservists from Vancouver-based 39 Canadian Brigade Group will participate in Exercise COUGAR READY from Friday February 20 to Sunday February 22, in Hope. The exercise will see soldiers respond to a magnitude 6.2 earthquake centered near the Fraser River Valley.

Residents may see unarmed soldiers in various locations around Hope, B.C. throughout the weekend. They will be undertaking a variety of tasks which may include the reconnaissance of areas and planning for infrastructure affected by simulated damage, setting up temporary supply depots, planning for the emplacement of a field hospital, deploying water purification units and establishing satellite communications to prove communication links with provincial and federal authorities.

UPDATE – Temporary Parking Closure – Hope Rec Centre

As part of Exercise COUGAR READY, portions of the back parking lot as well as the rear arena doors at the Hope Recreation Centre (1005 6 Ave) will be temporarily closed from the evening of Friday, February 20 to the evening of Sunday, February 22.

This closure will support Canadian Armed Forces Army Reserve earthquake response training taking place in Hope throughout the weekend.

Visitors are asked to use alternate parking areas during this time. Thank you for your patience and support as we host this important emergency preparedness exercise.

FYI:

• Realistic chalenging, and regular training is critical to ensure that Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members can provide help to Canadians when disaster strikes.

• Soldiers of the Army Reserve serve on a part time basis in the Canadian Armed Forces while maintaining civilian careers.

• There are fourteen Army Reserve units in British Columbia, which together form 39 Canadian Brigade Group (39 CBG), which is headquartered in Vancouver.