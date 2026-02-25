Construction Begins on $18M Expansion of Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

Mission/Surrey (with files from Fraser Health) – It is an fix for resources, but does it take care of staffing problems that have seen the ER closed over a few weekends in the past year.

In their February 25 media release, Fraser Health does not address staffing shortages.

People in Mission and the surrounding communities are one step closer to having a larger, modernized emergency department at Mission Memorial Hospital. Construction is underway on an $18-million expansion of the Emergency Department, which will strengthen emergency care in the region.

“We’re thrilled to announce that construction has started for the Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This expansion represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of people in the region, ensuring they have access to high-quality care.”

Fraser Health has awarded the construction contract for the project, and site preparation and interior demolition are now underway in the former emergency department space, which was damaged by a flood in early 2024. People continue to receive care in the temporary emergency department, accessible through the hospital’s main entrance.

“This expansion at Mission Memorial Hospital will significantly increase capacity, modernize care spaces and support the dedicated health-care workers who serve this growing community,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “By investing in stronger emergency services today, we’re helping ensure people and their families can count on excellent care now and into the future.”

“This construction milestone is an investment in our community” said Dermot Kelly, Fraser Health president and CEO. “By creating modern, patient-centred spaces, we can attract and retain the skilled care teams that Mission Memorial Hospital needs, ensuring our community continues to receive quality care close to home, now and in the future.”

The upgrade will increase the size of the emergency department by 35 per cent, boosting capacity from 17 to 41 care spaces. The modernized design includes a resuscitation room with a dedicated anteroom for patients who need rapid intervention, as well as an airborne isolation room to enhance infection prevention and control. There is also a private room where patients experiencing mental health concerns can meet with an assigned healthcare worker in a comfortable and confidential space.

“It is extremely gratifying to see Fraser Health investing in the expansion of the emergency department at Mission Memorial Hospital,” said Paul Horn, City of Mission Mayor. “This project recognizes the vital role our hospital plays, not only for the people of Mission, but for communities across the region. We look forward to continuing to work with Fraser Health, our community, and our North Fraser River neighbours to develop an even broader range of healthcare services here, as this hospital is clearly a central hub for residents throughout the area.”

This significant investment is an important step toward stabilizing Emergency Department services for the Mission community over the long term, as we continue working in the short and medium term to address physician staffing challenges that may, at times, result in temporary service interruptions.

These upgrades give staff and medical staff better facilities and modern equipment, helping Fraser Health attract and retain staff and medical staff by creating a better-equipped, more supportive place to provide care. By bringing the emergency department up to today’s standards, Mission becomes a more appealing place for emergency physicians to work at every stage of their careers. There has been recent progress in Emergency physician recruitment already, with four new physicians joining the Mission Memorial Hospital team over the past year.

The project is currently in the expansion and upgrade phase with projected completion in spring 2027.