Chilliwack Independent Film Festival Oscar Watch Party – Sunday March 15

Chilliwack – Experience the 98th Academy Awards in style with Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – CIFF’s first Oscar Watch Party!
Whether your passionate about cinema or just a casual fan of the awards season, enjoy watching the highs and lows of this year’s Oscars amongst community at The Grand Hall. Select your winners for the big categories for a chance at over $500 in prizes.
There will be an awards bingo, a silent auction, drinks + food with proceeds from tickets going to help the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society in one day starting an independent cinema. Celebrate the best of film with us this Sunday March 15th.
Event Timeline
Doors Open: 3pm
Oscars Show: 4-7pm
Mingling: 7-8pm
Location: The Grand Hall District 1881 Chilliwack
Note: Fancy dress is optional.
Some of the prizes include:
1 x Night Stay @ Hotel Morado
$100 Field House Gift Card
$100 The Offy Gift Card
$100 Smoking Gun Coffee Gift Card
2 x Cineplex Tickets
All proceeds go towards the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society to help us one day start an independent cinema in town.
