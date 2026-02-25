Skip to content

Chilliwack Independent Film Festival Oscar Watch Party – Sunday March 15

Chilliwack Independent Film Festival Oscar Watch Party – Sunday March 15

Chilliwack – Experience the 98th Academy Awards in style with Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – CIFF’s first Oscar Watch Party!

Whether your passionate about cinema or just a casual fan of the awards season, enjoy watching the highs and lows of this year’s Oscars amongst community at The Grand Hall. Select your winners for the big categories for a chance at over $500 in prizes.

There will be an awards bingo, a silent auction, drinks + food with proceeds from tickets going to help the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society in one day starting an independent cinema. Celebrate the best of film with us this Sunday March 15th.

Event Timeline

Doors Open: 3pm
Oscars Show: 4-7pm
Mingling: 7-8pm

Location: The Grand Hall District 1881 Chilliwack

Note: Fancy dress is optional.

Some of the prizes include:

1 x Night Stay @ Hotel Morado
$100 Field House Gift Card
$100 The Offy Gift Card
$100 Smoking Gun Coffee Gift Card
2 x Cineplex Tickets

All proceeds go towards the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society to help us one day start an independent cinema in town.

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

