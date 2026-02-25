Chilliwack Independent Film Festival Oscar Watch Party – Sunday March 15

Chilliwack – Experience the 98th Academy Awards in style with Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – CIFF’s first Oscar Watch Party!



Whether your passionate about cinema or just a casual fan of the awards season, enjoy watching the highs and lows of this year’s Oscars amongst community at The Grand Hall. Select your winners for the big categories for a chance at over $500 in prizes.



There will be an awards bingo, a silent auction, drinks + food with proceeds from tickets going to help the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society in one day starting an independent cinema. Celebrate the best of film with us this Sunday March 15th.



Event Timeline



Doors Open: 3pm

Oscars Show: 4-7pm

Mingling: 7-8pm



Location: The Grand Hall District 1881 Chilliwack



Note: Fancy dress is optional.



Some of the prizes include:



1 x Night Stay @ Hotel Morado

$100 Field House Gift Card

$100 The Offy Gift Card

$100 Smoking Gun Coffee Gift Card

2 x Cineplex Tickets



All proceeds go towards the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society to help us one day start an independent cinema in town.