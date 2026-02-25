Abbotsford Fire Hall No. 6 Replacement Underway in Historic Downtown

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is pleased to announce the replacement of Fire Hall No. 6 in Historic Downtown to support Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) and the essential emergency response it provides the community.

The existing Fire Hall No. 6 building, located on West Railway Street near Laurel Street, has reached the end of its service life and will be demolished to make way for a larger, modern and more functional facility. The new four-bay fire hall will include expanded training and program space, a classroom equipped to support coordinated emergency responses, sleeping quarters, kitchen and common area, storage, decontamination laundry and recovery facilities to help firefighters detoxify from harmful chemicals commonly encountered during firefighting. The upgraded facility will provide firefighters with the space and resources to do their jobs safely and respond effectively, while also accommodating for future growth as the community continues to expand.

“Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service is there for our community when it matters most, regularly running towards emergency situations while others are trying to get away,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “This new fire hall will ensure our firefighters have the space and facilities they need to help them safely meet the growing demands of emergency response.”

“As our downtown core continues to grow the demands placed on firefighters and emergency responders have increased significantly,” said Fire Chief Erick Peterson. “Emergency response today is more complex than ever, and this new hall will be better suited to support the operational, training, and program needs required to serve a busy urban environment. The enhanced training spaces will help ensure our crews are fully prepared to respond quickly and effectively when emergencies occur.”

A temporary fire hall will operate from the current AFRS Training Centre on Riverside Road while construction of the new facility is underway. Construction of the temporary hall will begin in April and is expected to be operational in the summer. Construction of the new Fire Hall No. 6 will begin in August and is expected to be completed at the end of 2027.

Replacing the aging Fire Hall No. 6 facility was identified as a priority action in City Council’s Strategic Plan, supporting Council’s commitment to public safety and goal of fostering a sustainable and safe city.

More information on the Fire Hall No. 6 replacement project is available at abbotsford.ca/city-hall/projects-go/fire-hall-6-replacement.