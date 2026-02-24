Skip to content

City of Mission – Future Emiry Park in Cedar Valley

Mission – City of Mission shared to social media, the rendering of the future Emiry Park in Cedar Valley.

Based on community feedback, this outdoor space will include a spray park, forest-themed play area, basketball courts, picnic areas, washrooms, trails, parking, and more.

The project is funded through the British Columbia Growing Communities Fund and the City of Mission’s Forestry Legacy Reserve.

City of Mission are currently working to award the construction contracts and then it’ll be shovels in the ground to bring this park to the community

