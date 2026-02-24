Chilliwack RCMP Week of February 16 – 22 – Axe Threat, Columbia Valley Arson

Chilliwak – Chilliwack RCMP Weekly Snapshot for the week of February 16 to 22:

Here’s a quick snapshot:

Total Calls for Service: 689

Robbery: 2

Assaults: 18

Auto Theft: 3

Impaired Driving: 12

Mischief: 53

Break and Enter – Residence: 8

A property owner reported a woman was in the dumpster of an apartment parking lot refusing to leave. The woman confronted the owner with an axe before police arrived. Upon arrival the woman was arrested with the axe. Further investigation determined there was no confrontation with the axe and the complainant just wanted the woman to leave. She was sent on her way, and the axe was not returned.

Unknown suspects forced entry into a residential garage on Knight Road and took several items including a mini motorcycle. Even thought the bike was secured to a rack, those responsible were able to remove the lock in order to take the bike.

Officers responded to a report of a suspected arson in Columbia Valley. A portable toilet belonging to a small business had been completely destroyed by fire and there was no recoverable evidence remaining at the scene. Police believe the fire was intentionally set and have not been able to identify those responsible. As far as property crimes go, this one certainly stinks.

A business owner reported a man entering their business on Yale Road and taking several items prior to departing on foot. The owner recognized the man from previous thefts from their business. Police were able to locate the man a few hours later, he was arrested and found to also be breaching his court ordered conditions as a result of previous thefts. He was held in custody pending court.

A home owner in Fairfield Island reported an individual had broken into their home during daytime hours. While on the phone with police, the home owner could hear noises inside the home. Police attended and the home was empty. It was determined that several items were taken and Forensic Identification Services attended to examine the scene.

A vehicle was seen departing the area of a licensed establishment in the early hours of the morning. The vehicle was observed intentionally spinning its tires and fishtailing, otherwise known as stunting, and a traffic stop was initiated by frontline officers. The vehicle fled from police and was located nearby with the occupants attempting to flee the area. The drive was identified, found to be impaired, and charged. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Over the weekend, Traffic Unit issued 33 tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, charged five drivers with impaired driving, and sent 10 vehicles for inspection due to contraventions of the Act’s regulations.