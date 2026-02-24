Child Porn Arrest Involving Surrey and Mission Jurisdictions

Fraser Valley (BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit) – A Surrey man has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material by mail, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation by the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE).

In March 2025, the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit received information from Mission RCMP regarding a suspect believed to be in British Columbia who had allegedly sent Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material by mail. Through the course of the investigation, the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit identified a male suspect who resided in the Surrey area.

On February 18, 2026, the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, Integrated Sexual Predator Observation Team, Ridge Meadows RCMP and the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit arrested a male suspect in Maple Ridge and executed a search warrant at a residence in Surrey. On February 18, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service approved two charges under the Criminal Code against Jason Victor Horn (previously known as Jason Hornischfeger), a 52-year-old man from the Surrey area:

One count of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, contrary to section 163.1(3)

One Count of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, contrary to section 163.1(4)

Following his arrest, Horn was remanded into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information will be released as the matter is now before the court. Anyone with information about Jason Horn (formerly Hornischfeger) relating to this investigation, is asked to contact their local police.