Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for 15 year old Jack Terpstra

Home
Missing
AbbyPD Searching for 15 year old Jack Terpstra

Abbotsford Abbotsford Police Department) – Missing Person Alert –

The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Jack Terpstra. Jack was last seen in Abbotsford on February 23rd, in the 3100 block of Wheel Ave around 2:30pm.

Jack is described as:

•Caucasian

•5’7″

•Brown hair

•Blue eyes

•Last seen wearing a black plaid jacket with a black hood, and an olive green shirt with “mountains and isles” written on it

Jack is known to walk long distances between cities and frequently uses public transit, including the SkyTrain.

He is also known to frequent the Metrotown SkyTrain Station and Metropolis at Metrotown mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File 26-8128

2026 Abby PD Jack Terpstra Feb

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts