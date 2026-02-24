AbbyPD Searching for 15 year old Jack Terpstra

Abbotsford Abbotsford Police Department) – Missing Person Alert –

The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Jack Terpstra. Jack was last seen in Abbotsford on February 23rd, in the 3100 block of Wheel Ave around 2:30pm.

Jack is described as:

•Caucasian

•5’7″

•Brown hair

•Blue eyes

•Last seen wearing a black plaid jacket with a black hood, and an olive green shirt with “mountains and isles” written on it

Jack is known to walk long distances between cities and frequently uses public transit, including the SkyTrain.

He is also known to frequent the Metrotown SkyTrain Station and Metropolis at Metrotown mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File 26-8128

2026 Abby PD Jack Terpstra Feb