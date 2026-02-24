2026 Chilliwack Hospice Society – 13th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice

Chilliwack – Dust off your cowboy hat and get ready for a boot-stompin’ good time! The 13th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Century Plumbing and Heating, is back, bringing you an unforgettable night of country fun — all in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Saturday April 11 at Evergreen Hall.

Round up your family and friends and join us for:

• A mouth-watering barbecue dinner by Smoke and Bones BBQ

• Toe-tapping country music from The Dusty Boots Band, brought to you by Sarah Toop PREC, to keep you dancing all night long

• A lively TD Silent Auction filled with incredible items, including a special package sponsored by Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services

• The thrill of our fan-favourite mechanical bull

• Online 50/50 for a chance to win big

• A selfie with friends at the Baker Newby LLP Photo Booth

• Delicious drinks from The Koller Group Cooler and more!

This signature Chilliwack Hospice Society fundraiser helps us provide free grief and palliative care support programs and services for children, youth, and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities. Your participation makes a difference in the lives of those we serve.

So, grab your cowboy boots, saddle up, and get ready for a rip-roarin’ night of fun!

Must be 19+ years of age to attend. Event tickets and 50/50 tickets are on sale now.

