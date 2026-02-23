UPDATE – Neufeld Asking for Judicial Review — BC Teachers Federation Wins 2017 Ruling Over Former Trustee Barry Neufeld re: 2SLGBTQIA+ Rights

Victoria/Vancouver/Chilliwack (with files from Canadian Press) – UPDATEW FEBRUARY 23 – Canadian Press Reports that The lawyer for former Chilliwack, B.C., school trustee Barry Neufeld says he will be filing a court challenge against a ruling by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal that he poisoned the workplaces of LGBTQ+ staff members with a public campaign against classroom resources on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Lawyer James Kitchen says Neufeld will be seeking a judicial review in the B.C. Supreme Court after the tribunal last week ordered him to pay $750,000 to members of the Chilliwack Teachers Association who identify as LGBTQ+.

Kitchen says Neufeld was not surprised by the outcome, noting that he and his client were discussing a judicial review and appeals before the hearing started.

He called the tribunal’s decision a “foregone conclusion,” but said in an interview that they intend to challenge “pretty much all of the findings” at the B.C. Supreme Court — and will continue the fight as far as it goes, which he expects will be the B.C. Court of Appeal.

FEBRUARY 18 ORIGINAL STORY – The BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) is celebrating a significant decision* by the BC Human Rights Tribunal that affirms the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ teachers and individuals to be free from discrimination, including attacks on trans identity as “gender ideology.”

In 2017, the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association and the BCTF initiated a human rights complaint against Barry Neufeld, who was then serving as a Chilliwack School Board trustee. The BCTF argued that Neufeld published numerous statements relying on stereotypes and tropes that discriminated against 2SLGBTQIA+ teachers in Chilliwack and were likely to expose them to hatred or contempt.

In the decision released February 18, the Tribunal found that Neufeld violated the Human Rights Code, stating: “For five years, Mr. Neufeld inundated public discourse in Chilliwack with speech that degraded and denied trans people, sought to eliminate public policies for their inclusion, and sounded alarms about an imaginary threat posed by their social acceptance. He spread misinformation and inflamed anti-LGBTQ animus in the district.”

The Tribunal determined that school trustees have a role in upholding positive school environments and anti-discrimination policies. Instead, Neufeld’s numerous public posts, which demonized and delegitimized trans people, were likely to expose 2SLGBTQIA+ people to hatred or contempt based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The decision highlights Neufeld’s attacks on SOGI 123 and the risk for 2SLGBTQIA+ people who work with children, including teachers. Critically, the decision affirms that trans people exist—and that claiming to “believe” that gender identity is not separate from sex assigned at birth is a form of existential denial. This denial “pushes the idea that trans people have an agenda rather than being just another demographic group. As this decision illustrates, such terms can create the conditions for discrimination and hatred to flourish,” the Tribunal found.

The complaint was heard by a panel of three members of the BC Human Rights Tribunal over several days in 2024 and 2025, concluding on May 21, 2025. The final decision of the Tribunal was issued on February 18, 2026.

Note Compensation from the decision – The Complainant seeks an order

awarding a global amount of $750,000 in compensation to the members of the Class,

comprised of CTA members identifying as LGBTQ between October 2017 through 2022, for

injury to their dignity, feelings, and self-respect.

Statement from BCTF President Carole Gordon: “Today’s decision is a huge win for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights. It affirms that discriminatory and hateful rhetoric has no place in our public education system—especially when it comes from someone entrusted with a leadership position. The ruling highlights the value of SOGI 123, an evidence-based teaching resource for reducing discrimination-based harm. The BCTF will always stand firmly in support of 2SLGBTQIA+ students, families, and teachers. Today’s outcome sends a clear message: inclusion and respect are not optional in British Columbia’s schools.”

Statement from Chilliwack Teachers’ Association President Reid Clark: “This ruling recognizes the very real harm experienced by 2SLGBTQIA+ teachers in Chilliwack and reinforces that they have the right to work in an environment free from discrimination and fear. We are hopeful that this ruling will lead to more inclusive working and learning environments for all 2SLGBTQIA+ folks in schools and beyond.”

Chilliwack Teachers Association statement on Facebook: What a day.

Today marks a huge and important win for trans rights and school inclusivity in BC. The BC Human Rights Tribunal has made it clear that discrimination and harmful rhetoric targeting trans and gender diverse people have no place in our schools or our society.

This decision affirms what educators have always known to be true. Safe, inclusive schools matter. Words matter. And when hate is allowed to spread unchecked, it causes real harm to students, educators, and families.

This is a victory for trans and gender diverse teachers and students, for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and for everyone who believes that schools must be places of belonging, dignity, and respect.

To our trans and gender diverse colleagues and students, we see you, we value you, and we will continue to stand with you. Today is a moment to celebrate, and to recommit to building schools where everyone belongs