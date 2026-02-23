AbbyPD Weekend Recap: February 20 to 23 – Stabbing, Assaults

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: February 20th to February 23rd

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 302 calls for service. Overall, it was a steady weekend.

Friday Night:

Friday evening was relatively routine, with no major incidents reported. Our Gang Crime Unit remained active, conducting licence premise checks and verifying curfew compliance. One individual was removed from a local establishment due to their association with criminal activity. Officers also carried out various traffic enforcement efforts throughout the night.

Saturday:

During day shift, officers located two missing persons and removed three impaired drivers, along with two excessive speeders, from our roads. Highest speed was 102km in a 50km zone. Patrols were also conducted as part of Operation Community Shield.

On Saturday overnight, officers responded to a stabbing in the 33000 block of Hawthorne Avenue. One individual was transported to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries, and the incident is believed to be targeted. Foot patrols were also carried out in the Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way area.

Sunday:

Sunday day shift was busy, with two officers assaulted while responding to a call for an unwanted person at a business. A woman who interfered with the police investigation was arrested. In a separate incident, a motorcyclist fled from police but was located and arrested a short time later. Sunday overnight was relatively routine, with no major incidents reported.

Weekend Call Summary:

7 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

4 – Assaults

4 – Missing Person Reports

4 – Break & Enters

17 – Thefts

7 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

10 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 97 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the long weekend, 3 individual was held in custody.