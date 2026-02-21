Second Ballot Nominees Out for 2026 (48th) Annual BC Country Music Association Awards Includes Deroche’s Annika Catharina, Duane Watson

Vancouver – From BC Country Music Association – Congratulations Top 10 Nominees – BCCMA Second Ballot. The presentation of the 48th Annual BCCMA Awards April 26th, 2026 Great Canadian Vancouver Theatre in Coquitlam.

Deroche’s Annika Catharina is up for Female Artist of the year and Emerging Artist while veteran Duane Watson, that long haired BC redneck, is up for the Roots award.

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Antonio Larosa

Brock Phillips

Dave Faber

Dawson Gray

Mitch Zorn

Morgan Griffiths

Simon Clow

Tony Stevens

Wes Mack

Zach McPhee

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Annika Catharina

Danielle Ryan

Emma Kade

Jac Matthew

Karen Lee Batten

Melissa Livingstone

Nicole Sumerlyn

Raquel Cole

Shalisa

Teigen Gayse

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Chris Buck Band

Chris Goodwin Band

Dirt Road Opera

Duke & Goldie

Hillside Outlaws

Jackson Hollow

Jaimeson Rhy

Moonshine Mollys

The Heels

The Promised

Whiskey Blind

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chevy Back – Dawson Gray

Gold – JoJo Mason

Huntin’ Season – JaimesonRhy

Let It Ride – Aaron Pritchett

One Two Step – Chris Buck Band

Open Road – Kris Anders

Save This Country Soul – Simon Clow

Tears That You’ll Never Find – Zach McPhee

Where the Chicory Grows – Dirt Road Opera

Workin’ Song – Chris Goodwin Band

RAY MCAULEY EMERGING ARTIST AWARD

Annika Catharina

Brock Phillips

Chris Goodwin Band

Dawson Gray

Emma Kade

Emmett Jerome

Jac Matthew

Jaimeson Rhy

Jonathan Williams

Morgan Griffiths

Shalisa

RECORDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Anthony Fiddler

Dan Swinimer

Gord Maxwell

Jeff Johnson

Jordain Culpepper

Karen Lee Batten

Ryan Stead

Spencer Bleasdale

The Renaissance

BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Christi Thompson

Emilie Pallick

Jasper Anson

Jeff Ojeda

Joelle May

Karen Lee Batten

Melisse Kelly

Michelle Solloway

Nima Talasaz

Sam Hughes

ROOTS ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR

Antonio Larosa

Dirt Road Opera

Duane Watson

Duke & Goldie

Elli Hart

Emmett Jerome

Kris Anders

Moonshine Mollys

Ryan McMahon

The Promised

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – DRUMS

Dean Feser

Graeme Fugger

Jay Swetlishoff

Joe Northcott

Joseph Poulin

Matthew Stockwell

Rylan Wood

Seamus O’Neill

Tobi Duquette

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – GUITAR

Anthony Fiddler

Austen Sawchuk

Ben Klick

Emmett Jerome

Gaz Beaumont

Jesse Nielsen

Jon Tucker

Marcus Ramsay

Ryan Stead

Thomas Morris

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – FIDDLE / MANDOLIN

David Roberts

Javan Johnson

John MacArthur Ellis

Julie Kennedy

Mike Sanyshyn

Robyn Jesson

Serena Jack

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – STEEL GUITAR / DOBRO

Colin Trask

Gaz Beaumont

John MacArthur Ellis

Marcus Ramsay

Robert Bailey

Scott Smith

Tyler Lieb

RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR

604 Studios

Bailey Way Entertainment Studio

Barnhouse Sound Productions

Fiddler Productions

Manicdown Studios

Studio Downe Under

The Renaissance Studio

The Studio

DON ADAMS BCCMA INDUSTRY SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR

Celine Trimarchi

Doug Folkins

James Proulx

Jasper Anson

Javan Johnson

Karen Lee Batten

Matt Kennedy

Melisse Kelly

Michelle Dupuis

Murray Bureyko

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Fiddler

Barry Mathers

Ben Klick

Dan Swinimer

Jeff Johnson

Jesse Burch

Marcus Ramsay

Raquel Cole and Brian West

The Renaissance

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

AJAYE

Ben Klick

Dave Faber

Jackson Hollow

Melissa Livingstone

Nicole Sumerlyn

Raquel Cole

The Heels

COUNTRY EVENT OF THE YEAR

Boot Cruisin’ Boogie

Boots an’ Boats

Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association

Gone Country Jamestown

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

The Barn

The Duke Saloon

The Sunset Sessions

Vancouver Island Exhibition (VIEx)

CATEGORIES THAT ARE MOVING TO FINAL BALLOT:

– FANS CHOICE AWARD – FACILITATED BY 93.7 JR COUNTRY

– ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– TOP SELLING ALBUM OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– TOP PERFORMING SINGLE OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR – JURIED

– SONG OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT – TOP 5 BALLOTING COMMITTEE VOTE

– COUNTRY ON AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – BASS – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – KEYBOARD – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – SPECIAL INSTRUMENT – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL OR TEAM OF THE YEAR – JURIED

– ALBUM OF THE YEAR – JURIED

– SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – JURIED

– GAYLORD WOOD TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING

– INTERACTIVE ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR – JURIED