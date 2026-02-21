Second Ballot Nominees Out for 2026 (48th) Annual BC Country Music Association Awards Includes Deroche’s Annika Catharina, Duane Watson

Vancouver – From BC Country Music Association – Congratulations Top 10 Nominees – BCCMA Second Ballot. The presentation of the 48th Annual BCCMA Awards April 26th, 2026 Great Canadian Vancouver Theatre in Coquitlam.
Deroche’s Annika Catharina is up for Female Artist of the year and Emerging Artist while veteran Duane Watson, that long haired BC redneck, is up for the Roots award.
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Antonio Larosa
Brock Phillips
Dave Faber
Dawson Gray
Mitch Zorn
Morgan Griffiths
Simon Clow
Tony Stevens
Wes Mack
Zach McPhee
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Annika Catharina
Danielle Ryan
Emma Kade
Jac Matthew
Karen Lee Batten
Melissa Livingstone
Nicole Sumerlyn
Raquel Cole
Shalisa
Teigen Gayse
GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Chris Buck Band
Chris Goodwin Band
Dirt Road Opera
Duke & Goldie
Hillside Outlaws
Jackson Hollow
Jaimeson Rhy
Moonshine Mollys
The Heels
The Promised
Whiskey Blind
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chevy Back – Dawson Gray
Gold – JoJo Mason
Huntin’ Season – JaimesonRhy
Let It Ride – Aaron Pritchett
One Two Step – Chris Buck Band
Open Road – Kris Anders
Save This Country Soul – Simon Clow
Tears That You’ll Never Find – Zach McPhee
Where the Chicory Grows – Dirt Road Opera
Workin’ Song – Chris Goodwin Band
RAY MCAULEY EMERGING ARTIST AWARD
Annika Catharina
Brock Phillips
Chris Goodwin Band
Dawson Gray
Emma Kade
Emmett Jerome
Jac Matthew
Jaimeson Rhy
Jonathan Williams
Morgan Griffiths
Shalisa
RECORDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Anthony Fiddler
Dan Swinimer
Gord Maxwell
Jeff Johnson
Jordain Culpepper
Karen Lee Batten
Ryan Stead
Spencer Bleasdale
The Renaissance
BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Christi Thompson
Emilie Pallick
Jasper Anson
Jeff Ojeda
Joelle May
Karen Lee Batten
Melisse Kelly
Michelle Solloway
Nima Talasaz
Sam Hughes
ROOTS ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR
Antonio Larosa
Dirt Road Opera
Duane Watson
Duke & Goldie
Elli Hart
Emmett Jerome
Kris Anders
Moonshine Mollys
Ryan McMahon
The Promised
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – DRUMS
Dean Feser
Graeme Fugger
Jay Swetlishoff
Joe Northcott
Joseph Poulin
Matthew Stockwell
Rylan Wood
Seamus O’Neill
Tobi Duquette
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – GUITAR
Anthony Fiddler
Austen Sawchuk
Ben Klick
Emmett Jerome
Gaz Beaumont
Jesse Nielsen
Jon Tucker
Marcus Ramsay
Ryan Stead
Thomas Morris
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – FIDDLE / MANDOLIN
David Roberts
Javan Johnson
John MacArthur Ellis
Julie Kennedy
Mike Sanyshyn
Robyn Jesson
Serena Jack
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – STEEL GUITAR / DOBRO
Colin Trask
Gaz Beaumont
John MacArthur Ellis
Marcus Ramsay
Robert Bailey
Scott Smith
Tyler Lieb
RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR
604 Studios
Bailey Way Entertainment Studio
Barnhouse Sound Productions
Fiddler Productions
Manicdown Studios
Studio Downe Under
The Renaissance Studio
The Studio
DON ADAMS BCCMA INDUSTRY SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
Celine Trimarchi
Doug Folkins
James Proulx
Jasper Anson
Javan Johnson
Karen Lee Batten
Matt Kennedy
Melisse Kelly
Michelle Dupuis
Murray Bureyko
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Anthony Fiddler
Barry Mathers
Ben Klick
Dan Swinimer
Jeff Johnson
Jesse Burch
Marcus Ramsay
Raquel Cole and Brian West
The Renaissance
INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
AJAYE
Ben Klick
Dave Faber
Jackson Hollow
Melissa Livingstone
Nicole Sumerlyn
Raquel Cole
The Heels
COUNTRY EVENT OF THE YEAR
Boot Cruisin’ Boogie
Boots an’ Boats
Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association
Gone Country Jamestown
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest
The Barn
The Duke Saloon
The Sunset Sessions
Vancouver Island Exhibition (VIEx)
CATEGORIES THAT ARE MOVING TO FINAL BALLOT:
– FANS CHOICE AWARD – FACILITATED BY 93.7 JR COUNTRY
– ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– TOP SELLING ALBUM OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– TOP PERFORMING SINGLE OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR – JURIED
– SONG OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT – TOP 5 BALLOTING COMMITTEE VOTE
– COUNTRY ON AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – BASS – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – KEYBOARD – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – SPECIAL INSTRUMENT – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL OR TEAM OF THE YEAR – JURIED
– ALBUM OF THE YEAR – JURIED
– SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – JURIED
– GAYLORD WOOD TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR – FINAL BALLOT VOTING
– INTERACTIVE ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR – JURIED