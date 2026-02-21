Mission RCMP Wrap for February 9 – 15, 2026 – Lost Hiker, Prohibited Drivers, Mental Health Call

Mission – Mission RCMP Community Connection for February 9 – 15, 2026

A snapshot of the week:

Calls for service last week: 301

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 19

Curfew checks: 26

Three prohibited drivers were taken off the roads by Mission RCMP last week. On the morning of February 9, officers with the Crime Reduction Unit spotted a known-prohibited driver leaving a gas station on Logan Avenue. The 53-year-old man, with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested and his vehicle was impounded. The next day, the Crime Reduction Unit saw a motorcycle turn onto Lougheed Highway from Stave Lake Street. The bike did a wheelie and passed numerous vehicles at a high-speed. Officers followed it in unmarked vehicles until it stopped at Cascade Falls. The 44-year-old male, who also has a considerable criminal record, was arrested and his bike was impounded. Then on the night of February 15, General Duty officers stopped a suspicious vehicle and determined that the 29-year-old female driver was also prohibited from driving. She was arrested without incident.

Around 6 pm on February 9, a woman reportedly ran out in front of a pickup truck turning left from Lougheed Highway onto Wren Street, and was struck and knocked to the ground. Witnesses did their best to keep the woman at the scene until first responders arrived, despite her wanting to immediately leave. The woman had an odour of liquor on her breath and showed other signs of intoxicated. Paramedics assessed the woman, but she refused to be taken to the hospital, so police drove her to where she is residing and requested that others monitor her for signs of a concussion. It appears the truck was turning on an advance turning light, and had the right of way.

A 22-year-old female from Mission was arrested last week after allegedly committing a plethora of offences. The woman, who has convictions for offences including assaulting a police officer and multiple counts of theft under $5,000, has been recently arrested on multiple occasions for thefts from various liquor stores, breaches of probation, and assault. She was arrested again on February 11, and was detained by the Court.

On February 12, Mission RCMP were called after a man on North Railway Avenue was making vague threats and was seen in possession of kitchen knives. Officers located the man nearby and arrested him, at which time he became confrontational and said he would cause further issues if police let him go. The man has a history of mental illness, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was booked into a jail cell to sober up and calm down, and officers referred him to the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team, which does outreach and helps support adults facing mental health and substance use disorders.

Mission Search and Rescue was called on the evening of February 15, after a 28-year-old man called Mission RCMP for help. The man, who is from Surrey, had gone hiking by himself near Devil’s Lake, and got lost around the time it got dark out. Fortunately, he was able to provide his GPS coordinates, and stayed where he was. Search and Rescue volunteers located the man in a couple of hours and helped him back to safety.

On August 20, 2025, a 35-year-old man from Mission allegedly stole over $500 of merchandise from a grocery store in Mission, and was consequently charged with theft. An arrest warrant related to that matter was issued on February 13, 2026, and an officer arrested him that same day. He was released with conditions not to attend the grocery store he stole from, but the very next day, he was back at the same grocery store. The man was arrested again and held in custody for a bail hearing.

On the lighter side:

On the afternoon of February 12, a Mission RCMP officer pulled over an out-of-town vehicle along Logan Avenue, to ensure the driver had a valid license. During the traffic stop, a female in the vehicle told the officer her name…well, actually she told the officer someone’s name…not her own. This happens from time-to-time, when someone who is trying to conceal their identity due to an outstanding police matter, tries to pass themselves off as perhaps one of their more law-abiding friends or siblings. Unfortunately for this woman, it turned out that while she thought there might be an arrest warrant out for her, there wasn’t one, and she would have been free to go if she had provided her own name…but there was an arrest warrant out for the person whose name she gave to the officer. Upon the officer checking the name provided by the woman, he saw there was a warrant for her arrest, and promptly took her into custody. It was at that time that the woman decided to be truthful about her real identity, which the officer was able to verify. She was released and warned about the potential of being charged with obstructing a peace officer if she lied about her name again in the future. Police officers regularly verify people’s identities, and although someone may think they can get away with passing as someone else by simply knowing that person’s name, date of birth, and address, there are so many other personal details that even the closest of friends or siblings usually get caught in their lie, and could face additional consequences beyond what was already waiting for them.

Ways to connect with Mission RCMP:

Emergency: 911

Non-emergency: 604-826-7161.

Online crime reporting: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mission/en

Keep up with more news on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RCMPMission