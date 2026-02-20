The Journeymen: The Best of Clapton and Santana – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – June 28 (INTERVIEW) (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Journeymen: The Best of Clapton and Santana is an immersive live show that surrounds the audience with some of the most expressive guitar music ever written. From deep blues grooves to fiery Latin-rock rhythms, each performance is crafted with precision, feel, and dynamic range. The musicianship is front and center—fluid lead lines, locked-in rhythms, and rich tones that fill the room—creating a sound that feels both powerful and deeply human. Every note is played with intention, drawing listeners into the emotional core of the music.

The essence of the experience is the shared energy between the band and the crowd. The Journeymen perform with the confidence and chemistry that comes from seasoned players who listen to one another as closely as the audience does. Solos stretch and breathe, rhythms ignite the room, and familiar songs become living moments that invite the audience to sing, move, and connect. It’s a celebration of guitar-driven music at its highest level—experienced together, in real time, and felt long after the final chord fades.

Presented by Big Awesome Entertainment

HUB International Theatre

Price:

$48.00 – All Seats

$38.50 – Early Bird Discount, All Seats (February 2 – February 28, 2026)

Red Membership program discounts available.

June 28 – 7:30 PM

FROM Big Awesome Entertainment Bio:

For the first time ever, “The Journeyman – Playing the Best of Clapton and Santana”, are bringing their electrifying tribute to two of the greatest guitar legends of all time, to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on June 28th.

Celebrating over 15 years of performing together, The Journeyman have built a reputation across Western Canada, for delivering world class musicianship, passionate performances, and an a stunning concert experience, that honours the timeless music of Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana. From fiery Latin-infused rhythms, and soaring guitar solos, to blues driven ballads and unforgettable anthems, audiences can expect an evening packed with hits that have shaped generations.

At the helm is legendary, guitarist and vocalist, Doug Towle. Hailed as a Guitar Player Magazine Superstar, and widely recognized as a true master of the instrument, his commanding stage presence and extraordinary musicianship anchor the show, capturing both the spirit and technical brilliance of both Clapton and Santana.

Joining him on stage is an exceptional lineup of seasoned performers:

Behind the kit drummer Mike Michalkow, is a powerhouse, explosive razor tight and relentless! With thunderous drive and dynamic finesse he commands the stage while keeping the groove unshakably solid, he’s the engine room of the band, delivering arena sized energy with precision and pulse.

Brett Ziegler on keyboards, effortless cool meets exceptional, professionalism, tasteful, refined, and soul forward his playing adds warmth, colour, and depth from Hammond soaked swells, too expressive melodic lines a true stand out both musically, and personally, he elevates every performance with class and confidence.

Anchoring the groove is our Australian born bassist Goby Catt, bringing laid back swagger and deep pocket-locked precision to every stage. Blues, rooted with a Latin infused edge, his presence is solid, funky, intuitive, and dynamic. He’s the steady foundation that lets the music soar.

Paul Jutras on percussion, calm intensity meets rhythmic mastery, focused, grounded, and locked in. He layers texture and feel with controlled energy and drives the heartbeat of the band with intricate style and versatility.

Andrea Shannon is a magnetic presence at the mic. Soulful, powerful and completely alive on stage, with a voice that can hush a room to tears one moment and lift it into pure celebration the next. She brings depth and undeniable joy to every performance. Andrea doesn’t just sing the music she feels it, lives it and invites the audience right into the heart of it! As much a fan of the moment as the crowd itself, she delivers every show with real emotion and infectious fun.

Watching The Journeymen is like watching a group of fans on stage. Their reverence for the music and their excitement to perform it is infectious and exhilarating. Time gets lost and egos disappear as these musical brothers, and sister immerse themselves in the moment.

This debut performance at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre promises an unforgettable night of guitar driven excellence, rhythmic fire, and timeless songs.

FVN’s Don Lehn in conversation with Doug Towle and Andrea Shannon about the June 2026 show.