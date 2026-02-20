Parr Road Green Depot Now Open on Sunday’s for the Season

Chilliwack – Disposing of Large Diameter Clean Wood and Yard Waste Pieces Greater than 360 mm in Diameter?

The Parr Road Green Depot accepts clean wood and yard waste pieces such as stumps, logs, log cut offs, firewood, and large diameter tree trimmings that are greater than 360 mm in diameter. Alternatively, you may click here for other oversized disposal options, or visit the link “Disposal Options – Large Diameter Clean Wood and Yard Waste” at the bottom of the page.

45175 Parr Road

WINTER HOURS OF OPERATION:

December 1 to February 28

Monday – Saturday 10 am to 4 pm

SPRING TO FALL HOURS OF OPERATION:

March 1 to November 30

Monday – Sunday 8 am to 5 pm

Closed on the following 2026 holidays:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Family Day – February 16

Good Friday – April 3

Victoria Day – May 18

Canada Day – July 1

B.C. Day – August 3

Labour Day – September 7

Truth and Reconciliation Day – September 30

Thanksgiving Day – October 12

Remembrance Day – November 11

Christmas Day – December 25

Boxing Day – December 26