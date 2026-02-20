UPDATE – Three Charged in Chilliwack Homicide – 48-year-old Kristopher Benson

Chilliwack – FEBRUARY 20 UPDATE – On the evening of February 18, 2026, IHIT investigators, with assistance from the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team (LMD IERT), arrested one man in Chilliwack and a second man at a residence in Abbotsford in relation to the shooting.

On the afternoon of February 19, 2026, a third man was arrested by IHIT and LMD IERT members at a residence in Chilliwack.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against 50-year-old Jason Himpfen, 34-year-old Zoltan Losier, and 40-year-old Christopher Meischl for the homicide of Kristopher Benson. The three accused have also been charged with one count of attempt murder in relation to the second victim.

FEBRUARY 16 Background: On February 15, 2026, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence on Mellard Avenue in Chilliwack. Upon arrival, officers located two men inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, one of the men died on scene. The other man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of this investigation.

Update: IHIT continues to work in close partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service. While the motivation behind the shooting is still under investigation, preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted and isolated incident.

In an effort to advance the investigation, investigators are identifying the deceased as 48-year-old Kristopher Benson of Chilliwack. The second victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

“Investigators are expected to be in the area for some time as they continue to process the crime scene and canvass for video evidence,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Anyone with information who has yet to speak with IHIT is urged to contact us right away.”

IHIT is seeking witnesses, CCTV and anyone with dash cameras who was in the area of the 46000 block of Mellard Avenue, Chilliwack on February 15, 2026, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

NOTE – According to Black Press, Benson was involved in a 2017 pit bull attack on the owner of a small dog in the parking lot of the Garrison Save on Foods. Benson owned the pit bull. It is not known if these events are related.