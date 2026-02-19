UPDATE – As 2026 Winter Olympics Wind Down, You Have to Get Up Early Saturday Morning for Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden’s Shot at a Medal

Cultus Lake/Milano-Cortina Italy – The 2026 Olympic Winter Games™ are Feb 6-22, 2026 while the Paralympic Winter Games™ are Mar 6-15, 2026.
Many eyes will be on the mens and women’s hockey teams (Sadly the Women lost in OT to the USA to capture the Bronze). However, locally, Recce Howden of Cultus Lake is on the Ski Cross Team. But you will have to get up early.
His Ski Cross race for a medal is VERY EARLY Saturday February 21, the day before the gold medal hockey game and the closing ceremonies.
All times are PST.