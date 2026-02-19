Skip to content

UPDATE – As 2026 Winter Olympics Wind Down, You Have to Get Up Early Saturday Morning for Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden’s Shot at a Medal

Cultus Lake/Milano-Cortina Italy – The 2026 Olympic Winter Games™ are Feb 6-22, 2026 while the Paralympic Winter Games™ are Mar 6-15, 2026.

His Ski Cross race for a medal is VERY EARLY Saturday February 21, the day before the gold medal hockey game and the closing ceremonies.

All times are PST.

