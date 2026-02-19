Province to Expand Access to Nasal Naloxone

Victoria – The Province is investing $50 million to expand access to nasal naloxone.

Summary

* Through this investment, nasal naloxone will make up approximately half of more than 400,000 kits distributed annually

* Nearly 40,000 deaths have been averted with injectable take-home naloxone kits since 2019

* This is an expansion of government’s nasal naloxone pilot program, which was launched in 2024

* Nasal naloxone is a life-saving medication that is administered through the nose and temporarily reverses an opioid overdose or opioid drug poisoning

The kits will be distributed to:

* 150 community sites starting soon

* expanding to all 2,400 take-home naloxone sites beginning in April 2026, including participating pharmacies.

Increasing access to life-saving medication

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse the effects of drug poisoning or overdose from opioids. Naloxone is available in two forms: intramuscular and intranasal. The two forms of the medication have a similar formula but are administered differently.

This is an expansion of the pilot project, which began in 2024. As part of the pilot project, 60,000 nasal naloxone kits were distributed to community sites and pharmacies, as well as post-secondary institutions, First-Nations-mandated institutions, fire departments, municipalities and libraries.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the expansion of nasal naloxone across B.C.,” said Chloe Goodison, executive director, NaloxHome Society. “Drug poisoning is the leading cause of death for people age 10 to 59, and every community is impacted. Nasal naloxone removes fear and complexity, giving the youth we work with a tool they feel comfortable carrying and confident using in an emergency. This is a life-saving, evidence-based investment that will empower communities and prevent tragic, preventable deaths.”

First responders have been calling for an expansion of nasal naloxone so they will be able to provide more options for those who may be uncomfortable using injectable naloxone in an emergency.

Expanding access to nasal naloxone is part of government’s work to build a voluntary, seamless system of mental-health and substance-use care. This includes 3,785 publicly funded beds that support people with addictions, of which 829 treatment and recovery beds are new since 2017. Other supports include launching the Opioid Treatment Access Line, opening Foundry youth centres, supporting First-Nations healing facilities and building thousands of supportive-housing units.

Facts:

* More than 2.9 million take-home naloxone kits have been shipped since the program started in 2012.

* As of October 2025, take-home naloxone kits and training are available at more than 2,400 locations, including 940 community pharmacies in B.C.

* Since 2019, nearly 40,000 deaths have been averted with injectable take-home naloxone.