Proposed Amendments to Allow People to Renew, Replace Driver’s Licence Online

Victoria – Proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act will enable ICBC to renew or replace driver’s licences, BC Identification (BCID), and photo BC Service Cards online, saving people time. It will also help reduce waiting time for other in-person appointments.

“Too many people have to take time off work or travel long distances just to renew or replace their ID,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “By allowing these straightforward transactions online, we’re making life more convenient for people, especially those in rural and remote communities. This is part of our work to modernize government services so they’re easier, faster and more accessible for everyone in British Columbia.”

How it will work

If passed, the proposed amendments will allow eligible drivers to apply through ICBC’s website and digital portal for select services, including:

* applications to replace a valid driver’s licence that has been lost, destroyed, or damaged

* simple renewals for the majority of driver’s licence classes, when no changes are required other than extending the expiry date

Eligible drivers with full B.C. licences (classes 1 through 8) will be able to apply to renew or replace their existing licence. ICBC will also be able to offer renewal and replacement of the stand-alone BCID, stand-alone photo BC Service Card, and the combination Driver’s Licence/BC Services Card.

Drivers with Class 7 learner’s licences can replace a lost or damaged licence, but online renewals will not be available for learner class licences. People with learner’s licences will still require an in-person appointment for retesting to renew their licence.

Renewals involving a change in a driver’s information, such as their name or address, will still require an in-person visit.

More details on the online renewal process and eligibility criteria will be outlined through regulation. If the amendments are passed and regulations are completed, the online service is expected to begin operating in 2027.

Modernizing ICBC services

These changes will bring B.C. in line with eight other provinces, including Ontario and Alberta, which already offer some form of online driver’s licence renewal.

“Being able to renew your driver licence online is an important step forward in the ongoing modernization of ICBC’s services,” said Jason McDaniel, president and CEO, ICBC. “By expanding our digital options, we’re making it more convenient for customers to access the services they need, when and where it works best for them. This enhancement improves accessibility, particularly for those in rural or remote communities, and reflects our commitment to delivering a modern, customer-focused experience for everyone we serve.”

In addition to saving drivers’ time, the service will free ICBC employees to accommodate and reduce wait times for other types of in-person appointments, such as road tests.