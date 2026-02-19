Chilliwack Fire Worked Side by Side Fires – Young and Princess

Chilliwack – On Thursday morning (February 19th at approximately 5:30AM), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 9200 block of Young Rd. The first arriving crews noticed and extinguished a small fire on the exterior of the commercial style building. The building sustained minor smoke, water and fire damage. (This is the soon to be demolished Downtown Business Centre)



While conducting a 360 degree survey of the building, fire crews discovered a second fire on the exterior of an adjacent building in the 46000 block of Princess Avenue. Crews called in additional resources and extinguished the second fire in the commercial/residential mixed use building. The building sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at these fires, and the fires are under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.