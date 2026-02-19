Skowkale First Nation/Okanagan Sylix Homelands/Westbank —The BC First Nations Justice Council welcomes Dr. Gwendolyn Point to the Elders and Knowledge Keepers Council.

Dr. Point joins five other members of the council in supporting the culturally appropriate implementation of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy.

A member of Skowkale First Nation, Dr. Point has served in numerous mentorship,

education and cultural advisor roles, from Knowledge Keeper for the BC Assembly of First Nation Chiefs to Chancellor for the University of the Fraser Valley to vice-president of the First Nation Education Steering Committee.

“We are honoured to have Dr. Gwendolyn Point join the Elders and

Knowledge Keepers Council, an integral part of the BC First Nations Justice

Council. Dr. Point’s vast cultural knowledge and lifelong commitment to

education will serve our organization well as we continue this challenging,

but necessary work.”

—Hemas Kla-Lee-Lee-Kla, Kory Wilson, Chair of BCFNJC.



“I’m honoured to join the Elders & Knowledge Keepers Council and to stand

alongside those who are carrying forward the teachings, laws, and

responsibilities gifted to us by our ancestors. This work is about ensuring our

voices, our ways of knowing, and our cultural foundations continue to guide

justice systems in a meaningful and lasting way. “

—Dr. Gwendolyn Point