Two Men Charged in Hope Break and Enter – One Still On The Loose

Hope – Two men have been charged following a break and enter at a hotel in Hope, BC.

On February 9, 2026, Hope RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a local hotel. Two individuals allegedly entered the hotel’s office, assaulted an employee, damaged property and left with items from the hotel. 26-year-old Westin Ferguson and 26-year-old Jacob Sihata were identified as suspects.

On February 10, 2026, Hope RCMP responded to another report of a theft at the same hotel. Investigative efforts led police to identify Jacob Sihata as the suspect.

On February 13, 2026, the BC Prosecution approved one count of break and enter, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of theft under $5,000 against Westin Ferguson and Jacob Sihata.

Westin Ferguson has been remanded in custody. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacob Sihata who last seen in New Westminster.

Jacob Sihata is described as:

2026 Hope RCMP Jacob Sihata Feb

Male

Short black hair

26 years old

5’10 ft

Thin build

The Hope RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Sihata, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact the Hope RCMP at 604‑869‑7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477 (TIPS).

Two men charged after alleged hotel break and enter in Hope | Royal Canadian Mounted Police