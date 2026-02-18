Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu – Latest to Run for BC Conservative Leadership (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – It was rumoured for quite some time, so this is not a major surprise. Langley-Abbotsford, MLA Harman Bhangu is the latest person to run for BC Conservative Leadership.

From his posting to X : I’m running because everyday, hardworking BC families don’t need more lectures from the same group of political elites. Working people need someone real who will roll up their sleeves and fight for them. Someone who will stand with everyday British Columbians, not just big business and insiders. I didn’t inherit a movement. I helped build this party from nothing because I believe in grassroots conservative principles: hard work, responsibility, the rule of law, safe communities, and opportunity earned. I may not have a fancy MBA or a PhD, but I know how to balance a family budget. I’ve made payroll. I know what real responsibility feels like. Right now, too many British Columbians, families like mine, are wondering if they still have a future here. Mills and blue-collar businesses are closing. Investment is leaving. Communities feel less safe. It doesn’t have to be this way. Together, we can rebuild this province and restore the promise of this great place we call home.

Recently, former leader John Rustad said he would not seek re-election after he was ousted by the party in a contentious time for the party. The party votes for a new leader between May 9 and the final tally on May 30.