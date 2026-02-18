Elton and Billy – The Pianomen – A Chilliwack Rotary Fundraiser – April 17 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Pianomen – The Elton John and Billy Joel Songbook is an electrifying musical tribute to two of the greatest songwriters of all time. Led by the talented Peter Tam on piano and vocals, the show features an ensemble of skilled musicians on bass, drums, guitar, saxophone, and keyboard, offering a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza that takes the audience on a journey through the iconic songs of these legendary musicians.
Chilliwack Cultural Centre
Rotary Theatre
April 17 2026 7:00 PM
TICKETS
Regular $51.00 – All Seats
Discounts $41.82 – All Seats, 18% Off Discount with Coupon Codes
Special Fundraiser Concert
Founded on Peter Tam’s dedication to Rotary’s values, this concert reflects his commitment to advancing the mission of Rotary through his professional gifts as an opera composer and singer-songwriter. As Assistant Governor, he is passionate about strengthening local impact by
supporting the Rotary Clubs in Chilliwack. In the spirit of being united for good in the world —and having fun doing it — all profits, after theatre and talent expenses, will be donated to theClubs, with proceeds distributed according to ticket sales tracked through individual discount codes.
PERFORMERS
Peter Tam – Piano, main vocal
Chris Cambon – Electric Bass, back vocal
Steve Ricardo – Drums, back vocal
Jude Wessel – Electric and Acoustic Guitar, back vocal
Angela Magrath – Saxophone and Key, back vocal
Cameo by Cassendra Tracy as Taylor Swift
https://petertam.ca/pianomen/
https://www.facebook.com/PeterTamPianoMen/