Elton and Billy – The Pianomen – A Chilliwack Rotary Fundraiser – April 17 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Pianomen – The Elton John and Billy Joel Songbook is an electrifying musical tribute to two of the greatest songwriters of all time. Led by the talented Peter Tam on piano and vocals, the show features an ensemble of skilled musicians on bass, drums, guitar, saxophone, and keyboard, offering a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza that takes the audience on a journey through the iconic songs of these legendary musicians.

Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Rotary Theatre

April 17 2026 7:00 PM

TICKETS

Regular $51.00 – All Seats

Discounts $41.82 – All Seats, 18% Off Discount with Coupon Codes

Special Fundraiser Concert

Founded on Peter Tam’s dedication to Rotary’s values, this concert reflects his commitment to advancing the mission of Rotary through his professional gifts as an opera composer and singer-songwriter. As Assistant Governor, he is passionate about strengthening local impact by

supporting the Rotary Clubs in Chilliwack. In the spirit of being united for good in the world —and having fun doing it — all profits, after theatre and talent expenses, will be donated to theClubs, with proceeds distributed according to ticket sales tracked through individual discount codes.

PERFORMERS

Peter Tam – Piano, main vocal

Chris Cambon – Electric Bass, back vocal

Steve Ricardo – Drums, back vocal

Jude Wessel – Electric and Acoustic Guitar, back vocal

Angela Magrath – Saxophone and Key, back vocal

Cameo by Cassendra Tracy as Taylor Swift

https://petertam.ca/pianomen/

https://www.facebook.com/PeterTamPianoMen/