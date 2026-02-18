2026 UFV Open House – Chilliwack Campus – Thursday February 26

Chilliwack – The 2026 UFV Open House at the Chilliwack Campus, will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday February 26.

Explore career pathways in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture at UFV’s Chilliwack campus. Whether you’re focused on a specific career path or exploring your options, the UFV Chilliwack Open House offers hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with UFV faculty and recruiters.

The free, in-person event runs from 4 to 7 pm (PDT) at UFV’s Chilliwack campus and will highlight programs in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture. Attendees can drop in anytime during the event.

Designed for high school students, adult learners, and anyone considering a career change or further education, Open House will offer live demonstrations, campus tours, and direct access to faculty, current students, and recruitment staff.

What to expect

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

Speak directly with faculty about programs and career pathways

Connect with staff to learn about student support services

Chat with current students about their experience at UFV

Take guided tours of labs, kitchens, shops, greenhouses, and outdoor learning spaces

Watch live demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities

Meet with UFV’s student recruitment team to ask questions about any UFV program

Discover short-term programs and micro-courses designed for adult learners looking to upskill or re-enter the workforce.

Prospective students who RSVP in advance will be entered into a draw to win a pair of AirPods 4. Contest details are available online.

Event highlights by area