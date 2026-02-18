2026 UFV Open House – Chilliwack Campus – Thursday February 26

Chilliwack – The 2026 UFV Open House at the Chilliwack Campus, will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday February 26.
Explore career pathways in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture at UFV’s Chilliwack campus. Whether you’re focused on a specific career path or exploring your options, the UFV Chilliwack Open House offers hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with UFV faculty and recruiters.
The free, in-person event runs from 4 to 7 pm (PDT) at UFV’s Chilliwack campus and will highlight programs in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture. Attendees can drop in anytime during the event.
Designed for high school students, adult learners, and anyone considering a career change or further education, Open House will offer live demonstrations, campus tours, and direct access to faculty, current students, and recruitment staff.
What to expect
Visitors will have the opportunity to:
- Speak directly with faculty about programs and career pathways
- Connect with staff to learn about student support services
- Chat with current students about their experience at UFV
- Take guided tours of labs, kitchens, shops, greenhouses, and outdoor learning spaces
- Watch live demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities
- Meet with UFV’s student recruitment team to ask questions about any UFV program
- Discover short-term programs and micro-courses designed for adult learners looking to upskill or re-enter the workforce.
Prospective students who RSVP in advance will be entered into a draw to win a pair of AirPods 4. Contest details are available online.
Event highlights by area
- Trades & Technology
At the Trades & Technology Centre, visitors can tour shops, labs, and teaching kitchens, attend program demonstrations and information sessions, and learn about part-time trades offerings at the Industry Services table.
Location: Trades and Technology Centre, UFV Chilliwack campus at Canada Education Park, 5579 Tyson Rd.
- Agriculture
Guests can step inside UFV’s greenhouses, barns, and labs to see how hands-on learning is paired with the latest innovations in agriculture. Visitors should begin in Building A, where campus tours depart for Agriculture facilities.
Location: Agriculture Centre, UFV Chilliwack campus at Canada Education Park, CEP Building H, 45288 Petawawa Rd.
- Health Sciences
Attendees can observe live demonstrations of clinical techniques and hands-on health care practices, and tour nursing, dental, and kinesiology labs. Visitors should begin in Building A for tours of Health Sciences spaces.
Location: UFV Chilliwack campus at Canada Education Park, CEP Building A, 45190 Caen Ave.
- 1-604-504-7441 ext. 4088
- futurestudents@ufv.ca