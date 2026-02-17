Skip to content

Old Chilliwack Downtown Business Centre Expected to be Demolished for a New Project

Chilliwack – The ever changing face of downtown Chilliwack will be in full view at the February 17 Council Meeting.

In December 2024, the process started as Councillors approved development variance permits that would see the former Downtown Business Centre on Young Road demolished to make way for the construction of a six-storey mixed-use development. (9240 Young Road & 46010 Princess Avenue).

Council is expected to accept the submission for the “Demolition 9240 Young Road & 46010 Princess Avenue Project” from the preferred proponent Clearview Demolition Ltd., in the amount of $598,710.00.

This decision is for demolition only.

There are other permits and debates set for future meetings on the design of a new facility (apartment/business and parking) , just off District 1881 and across from the Save On Foods downtown parking (Salish Plaza) and the CIBC.


2026-DOWNTOWN-Business-Centre-Screenshot-2026-02-17-at-08-50-22-46017-Princess-Ave-Google-Maps

